Mumbai Man Disappears After Telling Wife He Tested Positive for Covid-19, Moves to Indore for Lover

In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old married man from Maharastra's Navi Mumbai lied to his wife about testing positive for the novel coronavirus, travelled to Indore and was finally traced by police officials. According to a report in The Times of India, the man, who is a resident of Taloja, rang up his wife on July 21 and told her that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Assistant commissioner of police Vinayak Vast told the publication that the man had even claimed "he was going to die", after which he switched off his mobile phone and remained untraceable. The subsequent day, his brother-in-law discovered his bike lying in a street in Vashi area, with the keys, helmet, office satchel and wallet placed in it. The man's kin then filed a missing person's complaint at the police station.

What ensued was an elaborate chase by the police. Officials searched testing facilities, COVID care centres and even looked for him at the Vashi creek, anticipating the worst, senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal was quoted as saying. They even attempted to trace his mobile phone but the effort yielded no result as it had been turned off.

Dhumal said that last week, the police officials were able to track his location to Indore where they discovered that he was having an extramarital affair. A team of police officials reached Indore, where they found that the man had rented a place after changing his identity, the report added.

The man was then brought back to Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and was left in the custody of his wife, the police officer said.