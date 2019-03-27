English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Raping Nine-month-old Daughter
The convict's wife said one day when the baby was sleeping between her and her husband, she woke up to find him sexually abusing the child.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: A special court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping his nine-month-old daughter in 2017.
Judge C A Nathani found the accused guilty under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and relevant IPC sections.
The prosecution examined six witnesses including the victim's mother during the trial, special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma said.
According to the victim's mother, she married the accused in 2005. He did not want a girl child and wanted to "sell" the baby when she was born, the woman told the court.
One day when the baby was sleeping between her and her husband, she woke up to find him sexually abusing the child, the woman said.
The accused warned her not to disclose it to anyone and also beat her up, she said. However, she took the baby to a hospital where the police recorded her statement and initiated a probe.
