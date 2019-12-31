Mumbai Man Held for Molesting 11-year-old Girl after Showing Her Porn Clips
The 11-year-old victim's family had called Sushil Chandorkar (36), a resident of Pratikshanagar in Sion, for some electrical work in the house and had then left for shopping leaving the minor girl behind.
Picture for representation.
Mumbai: An electrician was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in her house after showing her pornography, police said.
The 11-year-old victim's family had called Sushil Chandorkar (36), a resident of Pratikshanagar in Sion, for some electrical work in the house and had then left for shopping leaving the minor girl behind, a Wadala TT police station official said.
"He started chatting with the girl and proceeded to show her pornographic clips on his mobile phone. When the family returned, they found the child crying. She told them about the incident after which the family caught hold of the accused, beat him up and handed him over to the police," he said.
"The accused has been arrested under section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We will produce him in court for remand," said Senior Inspector Jitendra Bhobe of Wadala TT police station.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Social Media Came Together to Tie Indians With Love in 2019
- Dale Steyn Had the Perfect Clap Back to Indian Fan Mocking South Africa's Test Victory
- Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Desi Cats: Images of Felines Re-imagined as Indian Sweets are Bringing Festive Cheer on Twitter