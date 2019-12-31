Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Man Held for Molesting 11-year-old Girl after Showing Her Porn Clips

The 11-year-old victim's family had called Sushil Chandorkar (36), a resident of Pratikshanagar in Sion, for some electrical work in the house and had then left for shopping leaving the minor girl behind.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mumbai Man Held for Molesting 11-year-old Girl after Showing Her Porn Clips
Picture for representation.

Mumbai: An electrician was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in her house after showing her pornography, police said.

The 11-year-old victim's family had called Sushil Chandorkar (36), a resident of Pratikshanagar in Sion, for some electrical work in the house and had then left for shopping leaving the minor girl behind, a Wadala TT police station official said.

"He started chatting with the girl and proceeded to show her pornographic clips on his mobile phone. When the family returned, they found the child crying. She told them about the incident after which the family caught hold of the accused, beat him up and handed him over to the police," he said.

"The accused has been arrested under section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We will produce him in court for remand," said Senior Inspector Jitendra Bhobe of Wadala TT police station.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram