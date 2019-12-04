Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Man Held for Sexually Assaulting Six-year-old Neighbour

The assault occurred from Sunday to Tuesday, during which the accused allegedly lured the victim to his house with the promise of giving her a chocolate.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Mumbai Man Held for Sexually Assaulting Six-year-old Neighbour
Mumbai: A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour at Kurla in central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The assault occurred from Sunday to Tuesday, during which the accused allegedly lured the victim to his house with the promise of giving her a chocolate, an official said.

The victim confided in her parents on Tuesday evening, after which a complaint was lodged at Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, he said.

A medical examination confirmed that the minor was sexually assaulted, he added.

An offence has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from

Sexual Offences Act, the official said.

