Mumbai Man Held for Sexually Assaulting Six-year-old Neighbour
The assault occurred from Sunday to Tuesday, during which the accused allegedly lured the victim to his house with the promise of giving her a chocolate.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Mumbai: A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour at Kurla in central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.
The assault occurred from Sunday to Tuesday, during which the accused allegedly lured the victim to his house with the promise of giving her a chocolate, an official said.
The victim confided in her parents on Tuesday evening, after which a complaint was lodged at Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, he said.
A medical examination confirmed that the minor was sexually assaulted, he added.
An offence has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from
Sexual Offences Act, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- At 3 AM, Kapil Sharma Invites Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz Team to Come on His Show
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- WATCH: Tiger Chasing Open-roof Safari at Ranthambore National Park Will Give You Chills