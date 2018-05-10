GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Man Killed Over Delay in Getting Down from Taxi

Krishna Boyanna, 18, and his three friends, minors, wanted to take the taxi in which the victim Surendra Singh and two others were travelling, the official said.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Mumbai: A 36-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted by four persons including three minors during a fight over a taxi in suburban Chembur, a senior police official said Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Chembur Camp bus stop in the early hours Tuesday.

Krishna Boyanna, 18, and his three friends, minors, wanted to take the taxi in which the victim Surendra Singh and two others were travelling, the official said.

Singh and his companions were about to get down but were taking their time to pay the fare. Irked, the accused asked them to get down immediately, the official said.

This led to a spat, and the accused allegedly hit the other group with paver blocks, the official said.

Singh sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

A case of murder was registered at the Chembur police station, said DCP (Zone VI) Shahaji Umap.

While Boyanna was arrested and a court sent him in police custody till May 14, the three minors were also apprehended and sent to a children's home, he said.

