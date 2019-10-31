Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Man Killed, Wife Injured After Duo Asked Accused Not to Urinate in Front of Their House

The accused called one of his colleagues and a heated argument ensued, following which he attacked the couple with a sharp weapon, police said.

PTI

October 31, 2019
Mumbai Man Killed, Wife Injured After Duo Asked Accused Not to Urinate in Front of Their House
Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was killed and his wife was severely injured after they allegedly asked a man not to urinate in front of their house in western suburb of Goregaon, an official said.

Nandlal Ramdev Kanojiya and his wife Urmila caught the accused Amit Saurav urinating in front of their house at Babasingh Chawl in the early hours of Thursday, an official from Malad police said.

The accused called one of his colleagues and a heated argument ensued, following which he attacked the couple with a sharp weapon, he said.

While Kanojiya died on the spot, his wife is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital where her condition remains critical, the official added.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding accused, he said.

