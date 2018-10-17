English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Man Kills Friend's Former Girlfriend To Avenge His Death
The accused, Amar Shinde, allegedly slit the throat of the victim Apurva Yadav to avenge the suicide committed by his friend Sarthak Jadhav earlier this year, a police official said when asked about the motive behind the crime.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 21-year-old medical student was allegedly killed by the friend of her former lover at her residence in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, the police said Wednesday.
The accused Amar Shinde (21) allegedly slit the throat of the victim Apurva Yadav to avenge the suicide committed by his friend Sarthak Jadhav earlier this year, a police official said when asked about the motive behind the crime.
Shinde has been arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Jadhav had committed suicide in Osmanabad neighbouring Latur, over 480 kms away from Mumbai, allegedly after Yadav ended her relationship with him, he said. Yadav and her current boyfriend were booked by the police on the charge of abetment to suicide, the official said, adding that she was out on bail.
Yadav was a student of a medical college in Karnataka. She was staying with her parents since the last few days.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Yadav was alone at her house in Vishalnagar locality in the Latur MIDC area while her parents were away, the official said. When her mother returned home, she found her daughter lying in a pool of blood, he said, adding that Yadav was rushed to a state-run hospital in Latur where she was declared dead.
"Yadav died of deep injuries caused to her neck and throat. She was stabbed multiple times all over her body," the official said.
Police suspected role of Shinde after they detained two family members of Jadhav in Osmanabad, he said.
The accused Shinde, who stays in the same locality of Yadav's, is a student of a local college and knew the victim, the official said.
"Shinde entered Yadav's residence Tuesday afternoon and slashed her neck with a sharp weapon. He also stabbed her multiple times," he said.
A case was registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common
intention) of the IPC.
Police are also investigating if Jadhav's family members played any role in the killing, he said.
The accused Amar Shinde (21) allegedly slit the throat of the victim Apurva Yadav to avenge the suicide committed by his friend Sarthak Jadhav earlier this year, a police official said when asked about the motive behind the crime.
Shinde has been arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Jadhav had committed suicide in Osmanabad neighbouring Latur, over 480 kms away from Mumbai, allegedly after Yadav ended her relationship with him, he said. Yadav and her current boyfriend were booked by the police on the charge of abetment to suicide, the official said, adding that she was out on bail.
Yadav was a student of a medical college in Karnataka. She was staying with her parents since the last few days.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Yadav was alone at her house in Vishalnagar locality in the Latur MIDC area while her parents were away, the official said. When her mother returned home, she found her daughter lying in a pool of blood, he said, adding that Yadav was rushed to a state-run hospital in Latur where she was declared dead.
"Yadav died of deep injuries caused to her neck and throat. She was stabbed multiple times all over her body," the official said.
Police suspected role of Shinde after they detained two family members of Jadhav in Osmanabad, he said.
The accused Shinde, who stays in the same locality of Yadav's, is a student of a local college and knew the victim, the official said.
"Shinde entered Yadav's residence Tuesday afternoon and slashed her neck with a sharp weapon. He also stabbed her multiple times," he said.
A case was registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common
intention) of the IPC.
Police are also investigating if Jadhav's family members played any role in the killing, he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abbas's Five-for, Zaman & Ali Half-centuries Put Pakistan on Top in Abu Dhabi
- These Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spending Quality Time in New York Go Viral
- Sajid Khan Says He Treated Women Badly in this Old Interview
- 'Kanpur as Pan Parag Raj?' Allahabad Will Now be Called Prayagraj and Twitter Cannot Believe it
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...