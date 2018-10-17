Mumbai Man Kills Friend's Former Girlfriend To Avenge His Death

A 21-year-old medical student was allegedly killed by the friend of her former lover at her residence in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, the police said Wednesday.The accused Amar Shinde (21) allegedly slit the throat of the victim Apurva Yadav to avenge the suicide committed by his friend Sarthak Jadhav earlier this year, a police official said when asked about the motive behind the crime.Shinde has been arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Jadhav had committed suicide in Osmanabad neighbouring Latur, over 480 kms away from Mumbai, allegedly after Yadav ended her relationship with him, he said. Yadav and her current boyfriend were booked by the police on the charge of abetment to suicide, the official said, adding that she was out on bail.Yadav was a student of a medical college in Karnataka. She was staying with her parents since the last few days.The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Yadav was alone at her house in Vishalnagar locality in the Latur MIDC area while her parents were away, the official said. When her mother returned home, she found her daughter lying in a pool of blood, he said, adding that Yadav was rushed to a state-run hospital in Latur where she was declared dead."Yadav died of deep injuries caused to her neck and throat. She was stabbed multiple times all over her body," the official said.Police suspected role of Shinde after they detained two family members of Jadhav in Osmanabad, he said.The accused Shinde, who stays in the same locality of Yadav's, is a student of a local college and knew the victim, the official said."Shinde entered Yadav's residence Tuesday afternoon and slashed her neck with a sharp weapon. He also stabbed her multiple times," he said.A case was registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of commonintention) of the IPC.Police are also investigating if Jadhav's family members played any role in the killing, he said.