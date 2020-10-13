Mumbai Man Returns From Rehab, Kills, Dismembers Grandmother

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man who returned from a rehab centre for drug addiction allegedly killed his grandmother on Tuesday and spread dismembered body parts across the room of the her Mumbai home, police said. Accused Christopher Dias’ parents are based in Israel and he was in his grandmother’s home at Zafar Baba Colony in Bandra after coming back from the rehab centre on Monday, an official said.

“Eighty-year-old Rosy asked his cousins who had come over for dinner to not talk to Dias, possibly because of his drug addiction. Later, some half past midnight on Tuesday, Dias slit her throat with a knife, decapitated her and spread body parts across the room. He then called his father, who is in Goa on a visit from Israel, and confessed to the killing,” the official said. His father rushed to Mumbai and found Dias sitting in the home in a pool of blood, after which the neighbours called the police at around 10:15am, the official informed.

The process of booking Dias under various offences, including murder, was underway, he added.

