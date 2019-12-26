Mumbai Man Sentenced to 3 Month Imprisonment for Showing Porn Video to Minor Girl
The accused, who is a waiter, showed the minor pornographic video on the pretext that he had purchased a new mobile phone. He was found guilty as per provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A POCSO court here sentenced a 41-year-old man to three months imprisonment for showing a pornographic video to a minor girl. Special judge A D Deo last week found the accused
Amarjit Kumar Kanojiya guilty of the offence committed under relevant provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The 12-year-old victim told the court that her father runs a newspaper stall in the western suburb of Andheri and on the day of incident in 2015, she had accompanied her elder sister to help her father.
When her father stepped away for some work, the accused, who is a waiter, came to the stall and asked for water, the victim had said. Thereafter, the accused told the victim that he had purchased a new mobile phone and on the pretext of showing the phone, Kanojiya showed her the pornographic video, she informed the court.
A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and POSCO Act was subsequently registered against the accused.
