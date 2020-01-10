Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Man Sodomises 9-year-old Son, Arrested after Wife Approaches Police

When the boy told his mother about the sexual assault, she confronted her husband and later approached the police, they said.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mumbai Man Sodomises 9-year-old Son, Arrested after Wife Approaches Police
Representative image.

Thane: A nine-year-old boy was sodomised allegedly by his own father here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, was booked on Thursday and a search has been launched for him, they said.

A complaint against the man was lodged by his wife, the police said.

According to the complaint, he sodomised his minor son at home on January 6.

When the boy told his mother about the sexual assault, she confronted her husband and later approached the police, they said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram