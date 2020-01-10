Mumbai Man Sodomises 9-year-old Son, Arrested after Wife Approaches Police

Thane: A nine-year-old boy was sodomised allegedly by his own father here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, was booked on Thursday and a search has been launched for him, they said.

A complaint against the man was lodged by his wife, the police said.

According to the complaint, he sodomised his minor son at home on January 6.

When the boy told his mother about the sexual assault, she confronted her husband and later approached the police, they said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added.

