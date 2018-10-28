GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Man, Son Fall to Their Deaths as Window Grill Gives Way

The mishap took place at Sagarkanya building in Versova when work was being carried out on a window grill on the sixth floor, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 8:31 AM IST
Mumbai: A 65-year-old man and his son died on Saturday on after falling from a building in suburban Versova, police said.

Krishna Dinkar Jadhav (65) and his son Kishor (35) fell when the grill gave way, he said.

Both were declared dead on arrival at hospital, the official added.
