Mumbai Man, Son Fall to Their Deaths as Window Grill Gives Way
The mishap took place at Sagarkanya building in Versova when work was being carried out on a window grill on the sixth floor, a police official said.
Mumbai: A 65-year-old man and his son died on Saturday on after falling from a building in suburban Versova, police said.
The mishap took place at Sagarkanya building in Versova when work was being carried out on a window grill on the sixth floor, a police official said.
Krishna Dinkar Jadhav (65) and his son Kishor (35) fell when the grill gave way, he said.
Both were declared dead on arrival at hospital, the official added.
