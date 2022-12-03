Mumbai: Man Stabs Friend to Death During Quarrel Over Paying for Alcohol, Held

A 42-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing his friend during a quarrel over paying for alcohol in the western suburb of Mahim here, police said.

The police had found the body of an unidentified man with multiple injuries on Thursday, following which a case of murder was registered, an official said.

The victim was later identified as Ganesh alias Akash Bhalerao (29), he said The police scanned 136 CCTV cameras and detained 57 suspects, before zeroing in on the accused, who was apprehended from Dadar, the official said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he knew the victim well and they would drink together often, he said.

On the day of incident, a quarrel erupted between them about who would settle the bill for drinks and in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim to death, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.

