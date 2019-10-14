Mumbai Man Stabs Sex Worker to Death after Altercation over Rs 100, Arrested

Mumbai: A 28-year-man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and injuring a person who tried to stop him from fleeing the crime spot in Nagpada area in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Naigaon, had attacked a commercial sex worker with a knife after an altercation over Rs 100 on Sunday night, an official said.

"Singh, who works in a hotel, stabbed her with a knife used for cutting vegetables. He attacked a man named Shahbaz Merchant who tried to stop him from fleeing the spot. Both were rushed to Nair Hospital where the woman died and Merchant is critical," he said.

Singh was booked for murder and remanded in police custody till October 19.

