Mumbai: Man Strangles Wife to Death; Nabbed Within 24 Hours Onboard UP-bound Train

A 29-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly killing his wife, was apprehended by the Mumbai police on board an Uttar Pradesh-bound express train within 24 hours of the crime, an official said on Saturday. The accused, Ansar Ali Hifazat Ali alias Sameer, was hiding in a toilet on board Chhapra-Godan Express as the train crossed Prayagraj station, when a team from the Mumbai police nabbed him on Friday, the official said.

Ansar had allegedly strangled to death his wife Rozy Khatun at their home in Santosh Nagar locality in the western suburb of Goregaon after a quarrel over some issue in the early hours of Thursday, he said. The couple had shifted to the house on Wednesday, a day before the murder, the official said, adding that the accused suspected his wife of having an affair. After killing Rozy, Ansar had allegedly called her sister Julie and told her about the murder, following which an FIR was registered at Dindoshi police station and a manhunt was launched for the accused. The police examined CCTV footages from the area and nearby railway stations and with technical support, traced Ansar to the train, he said.

The police had alerted Igatpuri, Nashik Road and Bhusawal railway stations to nab the accused, but he could not be traced in the train, which didn’t halt for long at these places, the official said. Another team from the city was sent to Uttar Pradesh by flight, and on reaching Prayagraj station, they checked all passengers alighting at the station with the help of the local police, he said. The police then conducted a search on board the moving train and found the accused hiding in one of the toilets, the official said. Ansar was taken into custody and brought to Mumbai this morning and was placed under arrest, he added.

