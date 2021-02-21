Mumbai Man Throws 21-year-old in Front of Moving Train After She Rejects His Marriage Proposal

A 21-year-old woman from Mumbai was pushed in front of a moving train by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal.

The incident took place at the Khar railway station on Friday and was captured on CCTV cameras, reported India Today. The woman, a resident of Khar, survived but suffered head injuries and received 12 stiches.

Sumedh Jadhav, a resident of Wadala, fled from the spot after committing the crime but was nabbed by the police within 12 hours.

"The woman knew the accused since two years ago as they both worked at the same office. They developed a good friendship but the woman recently came to know that accused was an alcoholic and distanced herself from him. However, he continued to disturb her. The woman had also made some complaint against him but he kept following her," said Vijay Chaugule, senior police inspector.

Sumedh reportedly began chasing the woman on Friday evening when she boarded a train from Andheri station to Khar. She met her mother when she got down at Khar and told her about the accused following her.

Sumedh confronted both the women at the station and insisted that the women come with him so they an get married.

When the woman refused, Sumedh first threatened to kill himself but then started dragging the woman towards the track and pushed towards the gap between the moving train and platform. The woman sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The accused fled from the spot, the police said.