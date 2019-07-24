Vote responsibly as each vote counts
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
Jul 24, 2019 07:03 PM IST
Amidst the heavy Mumbai rains, Subhajit Mukherjee found a cost-effective solution to combat rainwater wastage. Mukherjee uses PVC pipes and a water barrel/drum to harvest rainwater.
It costs only around Rs. 2500 only to implement.