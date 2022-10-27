Mumbai: Man, Wife Arrested for Kidnapping 2-Month-Old from Footpath Mumbai

Mumbai Police have rescued a two-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped two days back from south Mumbai and arrested a couple in this connection, a senior official said on Thursday. The accused allegedly wanted to sell the child, he said, adding that police suspect the couple might have been involved in more cases of child kidnappings.

A 30-year-old woman living on a footpath in L T Marg area of south Mumbai approached police late Tuesday night saying her 71-day-old daughter was missing.

The Azad Maidan police registered a case under Indian Penal Code 363 (kidnapping) and formed eight teams to find the baby, Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar told reporters. The police examined footage of a number of CCTVs.

The 46-year-old male accused was seen with the baby in the CCTV footage of south Mumbai and Wadala areas, a police official said. The police later traced the man and rescued the child, he said.

The man and his wife were arrested, the official said, adding that the couple was planning to sell the child.

