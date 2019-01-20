English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Marathon 2019: Over 46,000 Indian, International Athletes Set to Hit the Streets Today
This year will see the participation of 8,414 runners in the Full Marthon, 15,457 in Half Marathon, 2,516 in Timed 10K, 17,661 in Dream Run, 1,005 in Senior Citizens Run, and 1,301 in Champions with Disability.
Ethiopia leads the pack after 16 km in the Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Image: Twitter)
Mumbai: The worlds finest distance runners are geared up for the 16th edition of the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019, which will be flagged off here on Sunday.
With a record participation of over 46,000 runners, the IAAF Gold Label Race will be flagged off from outside the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). The total prize money awarded will be USD 405,000.
With a stellar line up of Elite Indian Athletes, this year will see the participation of 8,414 runners in the Full Marthon, 15,457 in Half Marathon, 2,516 in Timed 10K, 17,661 in Dream Run, 1,005 in Senior Citizens Run, and 1,301 in Champions with Disability.
In the men's elite race, leading the pack is the fastest man in the running field — Abera Kuma from Ethopia — with a personal best (PB) of 02:05:50, aiming for Tata Mumbai Marathon course record, whereas in the women's category, Ethiopia's Amane Gobena with her personal best timing of 02:21:51 is all set to defend women's title.
The other elite athletes to look out for will be Mongolian Marathon record holder, Serod Batochir, Dinknesh Mekash from Bekoji, Ethopia (known as the 'Town of Runners'), and Kenya's Jacob Kendagor.
The Indian men's race is also expected to be a close encounter. Defending Champion and Asian Marathon Champion, Gopi Thonakal will face a strong opposition with the Tata Mumbai Marathon course record holder Nitendra Singh Rawat.
The other big names in the fray are Rashpal Singh, who has PB of 2:19:19, Karan Singh with a PB of 2:22:17, and Bahadur Singh Dhoni with a PB of 2:19:13 .
The Elite Indian women's athletes contingent will be led by the Asian & Commonwealth Steeplechase Gold Medallist and Defending Champion Sudha Singh. She will face stiff competition from Jyoti Gawte, the two-time Mumbai Marathon winner.
