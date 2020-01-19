Mumbai Marathon 2020: 55,000 Runners at Star-studded Event with Aaditya Thackeray in Attendance

Mumbai: With over 55,000 people taking part in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the financial capital on Sunday woke up pro-runners and amateurs heading out to set their own personal record. Among them was Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who arrived there to flag off the half marathon.

The full marathon was flagged off around 5:15 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 5:15 am, while half began from Worli dairy. Both races run past Sealink, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali, Peddar road, Babulnath temple, Chowpatty and the race ends at Azad Maidan.

The 10k run began at 6:20 am and Marathon Elite Race started at 7:20 am from CSMT. They will end at Azad Maidan and CSMT, respectively.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Champions with disability race began at 7:25 am from CSMT and will end at OCS Police Chowky, MG Road. The senior citizens run and dream run too began from CSMT at 7:45 am and 8:05 am respectively, and both the races will end at Metro Theatre, MG Road.

Amazing to see so many enthusiastic people to turn up for the Half Marathon of @TataMumMarathon ! What electric atmosphere. Honour to flag off the Half Marathon this morning. pic.twitter.com/CS5enHRMtf — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 19, 2020

Actor-athlete Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar were also spotted at the marathon.

Picture: Yogen Shah

Kenya's Cosmos Lagat was spotted leading the men's field, while defending champion Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia was seen headlining the women's field. The Indian contingent at the star-studded event was led by Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh, respectively.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and seven-time Olympic medalist and nine-time gymnastics world champion Shannon Miller have been roped in by the authorities as the face of the event and event's international brand ambassador respectively.

According to a report, the event has seen 55,322 registrations, around 19% more from last year when 46,414 people registered for it. The record states there has been 35% increase in women’s participants, with 15,890 women registering for this year's race as compared to 11,805 last year.

