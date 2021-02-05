News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Mankhurd Scrapyard Fire in Mumbai: Six Fire Tenders Rushed, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: Fire at the Mankhurd Scrapyard.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, so far. The fire apparently broke out at around 2:30 pm, and the fire brigade has classified it as a level 3 fire.

A massive fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Mumbai's Mankhurd area.

The fire apparently broke out at around 2:30 pm, and the fire brigade has classified it as a level 3 fire.

According to visuals from the site, huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the area.

At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire and other details are awaited.


