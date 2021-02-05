News18» News»India»Mankhurd Scrapyard Fire in Mumbai: Six Fire Tenders Rushed, No Casualties Reported
Mankhurd Scrapyard Fire in Mumbai: Six Fire Tenders Rushed, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: Fire at the Mankhurd Scrapyard.
Mumbai: Fire at the Mankhurd Scrapyard.
No injuries have been reported in the incident, so far. The fire apparently broke out at around 2:30 pm, and the fire brigade has classified it as a level 3 fire.
A massive fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Mumbai's Mankhurd area.
According to Mumbai Mirror, no injuries have been reported in the incident, so far. The fire apparently broke out at around 2:30 pm, and the fire brigade has classified it as a level 3 fire.
According to visuals from the site, huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the area.
#मुंबई - मानखुर्दमध्ये गोडाऊनला लागली भीषण आग pic.twitter.com/Zo5LDqrKcl— News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) February 5, 2021
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire and other details are awaited.