Mumbai May Have At Least Two Operational Metro Lines in 2020

Mumbai: If things work as planned, Mumbai will have at least two operational metro lines in 2020 connecting the western suburbs of the city.

The two corridors, Metro Line-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro Line-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East), are proposed to be commissioned simultaneously in 2020, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement.

MMRDA has not yet received possession of land for a car depot for Metro Line-7 as the land parcel is currently with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

MMRDA had proposed to give AAI another land in Gorai in lieu of their land. However, currently, this land has got a stay by the Bombay High Court as it had been earmarked for a law university.

Meanwhile, MMRDA has also claimed that corridors, Line-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), Line-4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and Line-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), will be operational by 2021.

The Supreme Court has restrained MMRDA from chopping trees for construction of the Metro Line-4 and asked to maintain status quo on felling of trees for the project. It had also sought replies from the MMRDA and the state.

The ambitious Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor, being implemented by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), has been facing several roadblocks and also missed its deadlines, which is now expected to be commissioned in 2021.

After the change of dispensation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a stay on the construction of a metro car-shed for Metro Line-3 in Aarey colony, touted as the city's green lungs.

Protests by locals, NGOs and the chief minister's son who is now a Cabinet minister, Aaditya Thackeray, led to Uddhav Thackeray making this announcement soon after taking charge.

"Once completed, these five lines — 2A, 7, 2B, 4 and 6 — with an aggregate worth of Rs 44,869 crore are expected to serve more than 50 lakh commuters at around 98 stations across the city," the MMRDA said.

These lines are expected to make a considerable commuter shift by 35 per cent, thus easing the gruelling grind that the suburban rail network is, it said. "We are overcoming the biggest challenge one might face, which was to do these development projects without having to completely stop the vehicular traffic even for 10 minutes. It will be an accomplishment to showcase to the entire world. Mumbaikars have shown great patience. Now, it is time to reap rewards," MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev said.

Apart from these, Mumbai will also witness works on projects like Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor having an aggregate cost of Rs 31,430 crore.

The ambitious Rs 17,843-crore MTHL project will be connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva and help solve the traffic congestion in the island city by improving connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

"Besides these, there are several other bridges and connectors which will be beneficial to Mumbaikars. There are two flyovers, with an estimated cost of around Rs 163 crore and a road coming up to clear the BKC junction, among others proposed," MMRDA said.

