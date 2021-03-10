Mumbai Mayor Asks Political Leaders to 'Mask Up' Amid Rising Covid Cases

It’s not just the ‘aam aadmi’ but politicians as well who have been flouting Covid-19 norms. After 36 people tested positive in the state legislative assembly during the Maharashtra budget session, the emphasis shifts for VIPs running the state and its affairs to ‘mask up’.

Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar could not emphasise more on this ‘reality check’ while talking about the grim situation in the city with the spike in fresh Covid-19 cases, and the possibility of imposing stricter measures if the situation was taken lightly.

“Many people and many leaders are also not following norms – we are idols and should be responsible towards the spread of virus – it’s a global pandemic – to fight this mask is our dawa and duaa. Cases are rising, till today people including many leaders are also saying we won’t wear masks – they feel corona is over. What we are saying is let the business go on as usual, but social distancing and masks should be worn,” she said.

“I want to say this to people that you have to wear masks. For people who don’t follow, there are marshals, police and railway security to take action. About 95% are following norms and wearing masks but remaining who don’t wear them can cause trouble for others – their family, their neighbours and community – by spreading the infection. It is up to the people to decide whether they want a lockdown or not,” Pednekar added.

While the BMC has indicated that there is no need to bring in a lockdown, they have introduced stringent measures for societies turning into hotspots.

BMC’s fresh guidelines for societies state:

Police case should be filed against those who skip home quarantine

Buildings with over five cases asked to declare flats with covid patients on notice boards

Those flouting home quarantine norms will be compulsorily shifted to institutional quarantine

Fresh corona cases aside, Kishori Pednekar also reacted to the tragic indent where a 68-year-old beneficiary passed away after few hours of taking the vaccine.

“About the senior citizen who passed away – we understood is that he was on dialysis. We are waiting for the report and then the committee constituted will give its finding before vaccination doctors take a detailed low down on the medical condition, allergies etc.,” she said.