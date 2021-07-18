Mumbai Mayor Hospitalised After Chest Pain; Condition Stable

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was admitted to a city-based hospital on Sunday after she complained of chest pain. She was admitted to the Global Hospitals in Parel after complaints of chest pain and pain in epigastric area, a statement from the hospital said. Pednekar was immediately assessed and admitted to the hospital for observation and further workup, it said.

“Honourable mayor is presently stable and she is under the care of Dr Praveen Kulkarni, senior cardiologist at Global Hospitals, Parel," said Dr Jigna Shrotriya, medical superintendent at the hospital. A statement from the mayor’s office also said that her condition was stable.

