Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Opts to Self-Quarantine at Home

High-profile Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has tested positive for Covid-19 and has retreated into self-quarantine at her home, here on Thursday.

Making the revelation via Twitter, the 58-year old former government nurse said that her Rapid Antigen test was positive but she is asymptomatic.

"As per the doctors' advice, I have self-quarantined myself at home... I appeal to all who came in contact with me to take care of themselves," Pednekar urged.

However, as a precaution, all members of her family have also undergone Covid-19 tests, she added.

A Shiv Sena leader, Pednekar, who took over as the 7th woman Mayor of the country's commercial capital in November 2019, expressed hope that with the prayers and blessings of everybody, she would soon bounce back to serve the people of Mumbai.