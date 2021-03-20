Mumbai Mayor Pays Surprise Visit to Suburban Mall to Check Covid-19 Measures

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited a suburban mall in the Goregaon suburb on Saturday. The visit comes as Mumbai crossed the 3000 daily cases mark on Friday, the highest single-day spike the city has seen during the pandemic. News18 caught up with the Mayor and spoke about a series of issues around the rising number of infection cases in the financial capital.

What Mayor Saw on Ground

Speaking about the Mall’s health safety checks, Pednekar said arrangements for temperature checks and sanitisation are present. “All stores inside the mall have placards with masking up message on them. Some staff are also wearing face shields inside their stores. Visitors, including children, are also wearing masks. The management here is doing its best. People should also follow norms properly, such as not wearing masks on chins,” she said.

Mayor On Making Antigen Test Compulsory For Mall Entry

The Mayor said the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are discussing the issue. While nothing has been concluded yet, Pednekar said” “if that measure comes into effect, malls will follow the rules. For those who visit the mall regularly, it is not possible to take an antigen test for them all the time.”

Mayor Reveals BMC’s Plan on Accelerating Vaccination Drive

On the Mumbai civic body’s plan on accelerating the vaccination drive, Mumbai Mayor Pednekar said she visited the Dashisar covid-19 vaccination centre today and spoke to medical students who are helping the inoculation drive. “All arrangements are ready,” she said. “The moment the Centre alerts the state, – we will go all out. BMC is ready. We have written to the centre to allow us permission to conduct door-to-door vaccination. Those who are bedridden can also get vaccinated. Let’s see.”

Mayor on Holi Amid Surge

Speaking ahead of the expected rise in cases due to the upcoming Holi celebrations, Pednekar said the rule is the same for all. “No Holi this year in the wake of rising numbers. If more than five people are found together, then the police will take action,” she said.

With maximum cases reported from high rises and 90 per cent of positive cases being asymptomatic, Mumbai will see a restricted Holi celebration this year.