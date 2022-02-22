Mumbai Mayor Pays Visit to Disha Salian's Family After Union Minister's 'Inappropriate' Remark

Days after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar slammed Union Minister Narayan Rane over latter’s statement that Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was gang-raped. Pednekar on Tuesday, visited Salian’s family.

After visiting the Salian’s family, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that while the remarks of Rane were insulting, he had also indulged in character assassination of Disha Salian. Stating that she is hurt by Rane’s statement, the Mayor said that Rane has caused her distress, both as a women and as a mayor. “The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission is requested to take up the matter" Pednekar had said. The Mayor on Tuesday, was accompanied by two members from the State women’s commission.

Rane’s Remark

In a press conference held a few days ago, Union MoS Rane reiterate his allegations stating that Sushat Singh and his former talent manager, Disha Salian was murdered by the same set of people. He also alleged that Disha was gang-raped and then murdered. After Rane’s remark, Salian’s family claimed that Disha’s post mortem report was not falsified as claimed by Rane.

Soon after, Kishori Pednekar filed a police complaint at the Malwani Police station, under whose jurisdiction, Salian’s death was registered. The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission has also issued a notice to Rane. Later, a complaint was also filed by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar over MOU’s remark. She has asked the officials to furbish a report in the case.

To mention here, Disha Salian was killed by sucide on June 8, 2020 by jumping from a high rise building. Following the incident, six days later Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging inside his bedroom in Bandra.

