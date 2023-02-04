Mumbai MBBS Student's Murder: Blood Stains Found on Tube Seized from Accused's Home

Blood stains have been found on a floating tube seized from the residence of a lifeguard accused of killing 22-year-old MBBS student Sadichha Sane, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Sane, a third-year MBBS student, had gone missing in November 2021 and lifeguard Mittu Singh was held last month along with one more person.

As per police, Sane died after falling on the rocks at Bandra Bandstand during a tussle with Singh, who then took a floating tube and dragged her body into the sea before returning.

The probe team, during panchnama, seized the floating tube from Singh’s residence as well as the clothes worn by him on the night of the incident, the official said.

Blood stains, from the injury on Sane’s forehead sustained during her fall on the rocks, have been found on the floating tube and this could be strong evidence to nail the accused, he said.

The blood stains will be matched with that of Sane’s kin for identification and other details as part of the probe, the official added.

Mumbai police and Navy team had conducted a search earlier in the sea along Bandra Bandstand to locate Sane’s body but in vain.

Singh is lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, while one more person was arrested in connection with the murder on January 15.

