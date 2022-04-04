Mumbai: Metro Lines 2A and 7 Expected to be Fully Opened by August 15 

The remaining portion of metro Line 7 (Andheri-E to Aarey) and Line 2A (DN Nagar to Dahanukarwadi) is likely to be fully opened by August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stones of both lines in October 11. Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the inaugural run on Phase I of both Line 2A and 7 on Saturday, April 2.

Andheri (W) station on Line 2A will be interconnecting with the existing DN Nagar station on Line 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar), and Andheri (E) station on Line 7 will have interconnection with Western Express Highway (WEH) station on Line 1.

“The full potential of the city’s Metro network will be achieved once entire corridors are opened," a Times of India report quoted an official as saying.

Metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas said they are aiming to complete works on both lines before August 15.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) expects a reduction in road traffic by 25 per cent once the entire route is operational, with the western suburbs getting s smooth ride all the way till Bhayander once Line 9 (Dahisar to Bhayander) is commissioned by October 2024. MMRDA also plans to extend Line 7 further up to the domestic terminal of the airport.

Advertisement

As per officials, nearly 75 per cent of work on the remainder of both corridors has been completed. The work kicked up speed after MMRDA decided to crack the whip on contractors, the report said. “MMRDA had issued showcause notices to four contractors, including J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, NCC Ltd, Godrej and Capascite Infraprojects Ltd, for delay in completing Metro station works. A cumulative penalty of Rs 2 crore was to be recovered but notices have had an impact as contractors have mobilised personnel and machinery to adhere to the deadlines," an official was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.