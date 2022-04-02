Mumbai Metro: New Lines 2A and 7 Start from from Today. Here's About Stations, Fares, Timing & Capacity

Eight years after Mumbai got its first east-west Mumbai Metro One corridor, the Maharashtra capital will get two more lines - Metro 2A and Metro 7 - which will be partially opened on Saturday.

Both lines are fully elevated and Metro 2A, running from Dahisar west to D.N. Nagar (Andheri west), and Metro 7, from Dahisar east to Andheri east, would immensely benefit the people in the north-western suburbs.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the two new Mumbai Metro lines for public operation on the auspicious Maharashtrian New Year Day, Gudi Padva, on April 2.

All About the Two New Lines

Metro 7 is 33.50 km long with 29 stations when fully completed and Metro 2A will be 18 km long with 17 stations en route.

The two lines run parallel to the Western Express Highway, the Western Railway suburban section, the SV Road and the Link Road and they are considered to reduce road congestion and overcrowding in the local trains by up to one-third.

Both the corridors will help ferry more than 10 lakh passengers daily, which will have an impact on reducing the burden on the suburban railway network and BEST buses, and it will also decongest the city roads.

The development comes nearly 10 months after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, flagged off the trial runs of these two lines last May.

List of stations

The stations on Metro Live 7 are:

Aarey

Dindoshi

Kurar

Akurli

Poisar

Magathane

Devipada

Rashtriya Udyan

Ovaripada

Dahisar

On the other hand, the stations on the Metro Line 2A are:

Dhanukarwadi

Kandivali

Pahadi Eksar

Borivali West

Eksar

Mandapeshwar

Khandarpada

Upper Dahisar

Dahisar

Metro Fare List

The metro fare structure are as follows:

0-3 km- Rs 10

3-12 km- Rs 20

12-18 km- Rs 30

18km-24 km- Rs 40

24-30 km- Rs 50

Timings

The metro will start at 5 am in the morning and will continue to run till 11 pm. The frequency between the metro trains will be 10-11 minutes.

There will be nine rakes, which will take more than 150 trips daily. The metro will have six coaches each.

Full Span to be ready soon

The full span of the Metro-2A corridor will be from Dahisar (east) to DN Nagar (Andheri west) on the Link Road.

On the other hand, the Metro-7 will run from Dahisar (east) to Andheri (east) on the Western Express Highway. Both these lines are expected to be fully operational in October and will increase Mumbai’s Metro network to nearly 50 kilometres from the current 12 km.

