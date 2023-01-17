Mumbai Metro-spective: PM Modi to Flag off 2A, 7 Lines Powered by ‘Double Engine’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday flag off the new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Gundavali station, putting the city on the track of “double engine growth”. This comes close to the launch of Vande Bharat trains.

While Metro 2A (yellow line) will be from Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West, Line 7 (red line) will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East. PM Modi will take a ride on the new Metro line from Gundavali to Mogra before returning to Gundavali station.

The two lines are worth around Rs 12,600 crore. The Metro 2A is around 18.6 km long, while Metro 7 is 16.5 km long.

The lines will become operational on January 20. These two parallel Metro corridors along the Western Express Highway will be interconnected and once this 35-km stretch is fully functional, commuters will be able to travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar without exiting the metro.

METRO 2A

Metro 2A will provide interconnectivity with Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) and 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)) and Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). A maintenance depot on 16.40 hectares has been constructed for the stabling and maintenance of the trains at Charkop/Malwani.

It will help ease traffic congestion on one of the busiest routes (New Link Road) of Mumbai from Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar. It will also facilitate smooth and efficient interchange with the suburban rail system and Metro at Dahisar and D N Nagar. The Metro will provide connectivity between the Western, Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai.

It will reduce the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75%, depending on road conditions.

Line 2A will have 17 stations: Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).

METRO 7

Metro 7 from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E) will provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

It will facilitate smooth and efficient interchange with the suburban rail system and Metro at Andheri, JVLR and Dahisar.

It will provide connectivity between the Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai.

It will provide rail-based access to the Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA), SEEPZ, National Park and other landmarks.

It will reduce the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75%, depending on road conditions.

Line 7 will have 13 stations: Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada.

MUMBAI METRO RAIL

A rapid transport system of Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Mumbai Metro Rail is being built in three phases over a 15-year period. Once built in its entirety, the system will span over 300 km and will have more than 200 stations. Most of it will be elevated, while 24% will be underground. With three operational lines covering over 50 km, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started construction on nine other lines, with three in the tendering stage, and another three in the planning stage.

Line 1 of the Mumbai Metro Rail became operational in June 2014, but it has taken eight years to make at least two more lines even partially operational. Line 1 of the Mumbai Metro is operated by a joint venture of MMRDA and Reliance called Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd (MMOPL) and France’s RATP Dev Transdev Asia.

The foundation stone of the first phase of the Mumbai Metro Rail was laid by then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2006, while the construction began two years later in 2008. The first trial run was conducted in 2013 and it became operational the year after in 2014. Most Metro projects have been plagued by delay in environmental clearances, land acquisition problems and protests.

