Mumbai Metro Station Evacuated After Car Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported
Local reports said no injuries were reported and the metro services too were unaffected.
The reason behind the fire was not ascertained. (Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: A car caught fire in Mumbai’s Andheri on Wednesday afternoon and stopped right under the Chakala metro station, causing panic among the commuters.
As the clouds of smoke emerging from the burning Honda City spread to the metro station above, authorities quickly evacuated the passengers, ANI reported. Local reports said no injuries were reported and the metro services too were unaffected.
Though the fire was subsequently doused by the authorities, it is yet to be determined who the car belonged to or how it caught fire.
