Mumbai Metro's 2A & 7 Corridors Inch Closer to Completion as CMRS Completes 50% Inspection
Mumbai Metro’s 2A & 7 Corridors Inch Closer to Completion as CMRS Completes 50% Inspection

The team of CMRS had arrived in the city on Friday to start the inspection. (News18)

CMRS RK Sharma had begun the inspection of the corridors 2A and 7, a stretch of 20 km in the western suburbs, on Saturday.

News Desk

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Tuesday completed 50 per cent of the statutory inspection of the delayed Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro corridors 2A and 7 between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey, which means that Mumbai is inching closer to getting another Metro network.

“The CMRS has sought 7 day’s time to complete inspection of the 20-km-long corridor. He has concluded inspection of Phase I of line 7, which is 50% of the total network that we plan to open,” a senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the team of CMRS had arrived in the city on Friday to start the inspection, a mandatory routine procedure that takes place before a metro line can be started. The CMRS clearance is mandatory to begin commercial operations.

first published:February 22, 2022, 20:30 IST