Mumbai Metro’s 2A & 7 Corridors Inch Closer to Completion as CMRS Completes 50% Inspection

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Tuesday completed 50 per cent of the statutory inspection of the delayed Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro corridors 2A and 7 between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey, which means that Mumbai is inching closer to getting another Metro network.

CMRS RK Sharma had begun the inspection of the corridors 2A and 7, a stretch of 20 km in the western suburbs, on Saturday.

“The CMRS has sought 7 day’s time to complete inspection of the 20-km-long corridor. He has concluded inspection of Phase I of line 7, which is 50% of the total network that we plan to open,” a senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the team of CMRS had arrived in the city on Friday to start the inspection, a mandatory routine procedure that takes place before a metro line can be started. The CMRS clearance is mandatory to begin commercial operations.

