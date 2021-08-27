Mumbai Minor Raped For 2 Months on Pretext of 'Desi-Treatment For Back Pain

A minor girl was allegedly raped for around two months on the pretext of some desi-treatment in Mumbai. The incident came to light after the victim and her parents lodged a complaint against a person, who claims to provide desi-treatment for back and leg pain in Nalasopara area, with the Mumbai Police on Thursday.

According to Mumbai Police, the complaint by the survivor and her family members has been lodged at the Tulinj police station.

According to a senior police officer at Tulinj police station, “The minor’s parents have lodged a complaint against a man residing in their neighbourhood for raping their daughter on the pretext of providing desi-treatment for back pain.”

The police officer added that the survivor’s parents learnt about their daughter being raped after she got pregnant. One Naradhama has been named in the complaint.

The survivor’s parent told the media that their daughter complained of severe stomach ache a few days ago. “We visited a doctor, who informed us that our daughter was pregnant.”

The survivor’s parents further said that when we enquired our daughter if she was having any relationship, she told us everything. “Our daughter told us that Naradhama raped her from the first day of her visit to him on the pretext of giving desi-treatments for back pain,” the victim’s parent said.

They also told the media that when doctors failed to cure their daughter of her back pain, they started visiting quacks hoping she would get well. “One of our neighbours informed us about Naradhama’s desi-treatments, fixed back and other joint pains. Hoping his desi-treatments would cure our daughter, we started getting appointments from him,” said the victim’s parents.

The Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against the Naradhama under POCSO Act and several other Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. The police said that they are also investigating if Naradhama raped any other women or children on the same pretext. “We have arrested the accused,” said a police officer at Tulinj police station.

