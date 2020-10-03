INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Mob Kills Youth With Sword, Steal Rs 3 Lakh From Home

Mumbai: Mob Kills Youth With Sword, Steal Rs 3 Lakh From Home

A 21-year-old man was attacked with a sword and killed in Chembur on Friday afternoon by a mob which also stole valuables worth over Rs 3 lakh, police said. An official said the incident happened in Postal Colony at around 2pm and identified the deceased as Utkarsh Vinaya Dhumal.

Mumbai, Sep 4: A 21-year-old man was attacked with a sword and killed in Chembur on Friday afternoon by a mob which also stole valuables worth over Rs 3 lakh, police said. An official said the incident happened in Postal Colony at around 2pm and identified the deceased as Utkarsh Vinaya Dhumal.

“Dhumal was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The mob also hit other people in Dhumal’s home. Efforts are on to nab them,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
Next Story
Loading