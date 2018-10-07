Mumbai Model Pushes Mother in Bathroom During Fight, Arrested for Killing Her

A 23-year-old model was arrested for allegedly pushing his mother during a scuffle, leading to her death, police said Saturday.Oshiwara police said that Lakshya Singh was arrested Friday in connection with the death of his mother Sunita Singh (45).The two, along with the accused's fiancee, stayed in a rented flat in Cross Gate building in Lokhandwala area.The accused was produced in court Saturday which remanded him in police custody till October 8.Initial investigations have revealed that mother and son were addicted to drugs, said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector, Oshiwara Police Station."We will interrogate the accused today to ascertain what exactly led to the scuffle between them," he said.According to another official, the accused has told the police that he had pushed his mother in the bathroom during a scuffle, possibly over finances, after consuming drugs Wednesday midnight.The deceased hit her head on the wash basin and collapsed, and Lakshya locked the bathroom from outside, police said.When Lakshya opened the door in the morning, he found his mother dead, police said.Sunita, Lakshya, his fiancee and two domestic helps were present in the flat at the time of the incident, this official said.