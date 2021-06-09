'Mumbai Model' to be Implemented in Delhi, Says BMC as Health Team Lauds City's Covid-19 Mgmt

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that the model implemented by the civic body to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections will now be used by the Delhi government as well.

The announcement came after a team comprising of senior officials of the Delhi Government’s Health Department, Dr Sanjay Agarwal and Dr Dharmendra Kumar paid a visit to Mumbai to study the various levels of action taken by the BMC.

Planned under the guidance of BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the visit included a special meeting held by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Suresh Kakani, presentation and detailed discussion on infection control measures.

Decentralisation of emergency responses through Ward War Rooms, successful management of oxygen supply and jumbo hospitals set up in a short span of time were discussed. The delegates also visited the Municipal Jumbo Covid Hospital in Goregaon and the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri and acquainted with the management of the hospital.

At the end of the visit, the Delhi Government team said that the work done by BMC is exemplary and the ‘Mumbai model’ will be implemented in Delhi soon.

Explaining ‘Ward War Room’

Representatives of the Delhi State Government visited the Ward War Room of the two wards, D and K/East, to understand the management of Covid-19 patients and bed allotment by the BMC, the statement said.

Medical test reports of those infected by Covid-19 were initially sent to Ward War Room and the patients were then provided basic counselling over the telephone by a team of Municipal Corporation.

As per the requirement, the team would visit the house of the patient and conduct the necessary medical examination. Meanwhile, if the patient found is required to be admitted to the hospital as per the medical treatment order, they are admitted to a private or public hospital as per their need.

Oxygen management

At the 1,800-bed Seven Hills Hospital under the jurisdiction of the BMC, 18 metric tons of oxygen was found to be sufficient. However, it was noted that a Delhi government-run hospital with the same number of beds needs 32 metric tonnes of oxygen per day.

Officials pointed that in the municipal hospitals, oxygen is supplied to the hospitalized patients as per the medical treatment order and requirement. Strict planning and management of oxygen supply were achieved in the municipal hospitals as some nurses at the hospital level have been trained in oxygen management. Oxygen supply technicians are constantly working in all the hospitals and are constantly monitoring and taking appropriate action.

Jumbo Covid hospitals

In order to provide effective treatment to the patients suffering from Covid-19, the BMC set up six temporary Jumbo Covid Hospitals in a short period of time. There are 8,915 beds in these six hospitals and has more than 4,000 workers.

The Delhi govt representatives inquired about the construction and management of these hospitals. They visited the Jumbo Covid Hospital at the Nesco Exhibition Center in Goregaon and took a detailed look at the facilities available and various measures being taken. They also got detailed information about the ‘Dialysis Bed’, ‘ICU Bed’ and ‘Oxygen Bed’ at this place. Talking to senior doctors of the hospital, they were told that Jumbo Hospitals will also be set up in Delhi following the same model.

Distribution of 80% beds in private hospitals

Delegations from Delhi lauded the system behind distribution of 80 per cent of the beds and all the beds in the intensive care unit of private hospitals through the BMC Ward Ward Room. “We are overwhelmed to see the positive and active contribution of private hospitals in this system," the group was quoted as saying.

