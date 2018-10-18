Mumbai Model Was Killed, Body Stuffed in Suitcase for Refusing Sex: Police

: A 20-year-old model whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Mumbai's Malad was killed after she refused to have sex with the accused.The 19-year-old arrested for the crime, Muzzammil Sayyed, told police that he murdered her after she turned down his demand to have sex, the Hindustan Times reported.A police source said he got angry after the refusal and hit Mansi Dixit on her head with a stool.Dixit is from Rajasthan, she was working as a model in Mumbai and trying to make her mark in films.According to the police, she had gone to meet Sayyed on Sunday night when the two got into an argument after which he allegedly strangled her with a rope.Police said that Sayyed then stuffed the woman’s body in a suitcase and booked a cab for the international airport. On the way, he asked the driver to take the cab via Mindspace, an area which has thick bushes and mangroves.He dumped the suitcase there, police said, and ditched the cab and took an autorickshaw. The cab driver informed the police and Sayyed was arrested within hours. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering Dixit, police said. Cops also managed to find the suitcase and have sent the woman’s body for autopsy.The suspect has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .