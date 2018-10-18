English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Model Was Killed, Body Stuffed in Suitcase for Refusing Sex: Police
According to the police, she had gone to meet Sayyed on Sunday night when the two got into an argument after which he allegedly strangled her with a rope.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 20-year-old model whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Mumbai's Malad was killed after she refused to have sex with the accused.
The 19-year-old arrested for the crime, Muzzammil Sayyed, told police that he murdered her after she turned down his demand to have sex, the Hindustan Times reported.
A police source said he got angry after the refusal and hit Mansi Dixit on her head with a stool.
Dixit is from Rajasthan, she was working as a model in Mumbai and trying to make her mark in films.
According to the police, she had gone to meet Sayyed on Sunday night when the two got into an argument after which he allegedly strangled her with a rope.
Police said that Sayyed then stuffed the woman’s body in a suitcase and booked a cab for the international airport. On the way, he asked the driver to take the cab via Mindspace, an area which has thick bushes and mangroves.
He dumped the suitcase there, police said, and ditched the cab and took an autorickshaw. The cab driver informed the police and Sayyed was arrested within hours. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering Dixit, police said. Cops also managed to find the suitcase and have sent the woman’s body for autopsy.
The suspect has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .
The 19-year-old arrested for the crime, Muzzammil Sayyed, told police that he murdered her after she turned down his demand to have sex, the Hindustan Times reported.
A police source said he got angry after the refusal and hit Mansi Dixit on her head with a stool.
Dixit is from Rajasthan, she was working as a model in Mumbai and trying to make her mark in films.
According to the police, she had gone to meet Sayyed on Sunday night when the two got into an argument after which he allegedly strangled her with a rope.
Police said that Sayyed then stuffed the woman’s body in a suitcase and booked a cab for the international airport. On the way, he asked the driver to take the cab via Mindspace, an area which has thick bushes and mangroves.
He dumped the suitcase there, police said, and ditched the cab and took an autorickshaw. The cab driver informed the police and Sayyed was arrested within hours. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering Dixit, police said. Cops also managed to find the suitcase and have sent the woman’s body for autopsy.
The suspect has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuneshwar-Bumrah and the Brotherhood of India's New Ball Attack
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals of Denmark Open
- Resurgent Sevilla Take Aim at Stuttering Barcelona in Top-of-table Clash
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...