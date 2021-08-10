CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: Mozambique Man Smuggles Cocaine Worth 10 Crore in Stomach, Held At Airport

A man hailing from Mozambique in Africa has been held at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with 1.02 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 10 crore concealed in his stomach in the form of capsules (Image: News18)

Acting on a tip-off about a drug "mule" (someone who carries contraband) smuggling high-value cocaine, an NCB team apprehended Fumo Emanuel Zedequias at the airport at 2 am on Sunday, said an official.

A man hailing from Mozambique in Africa has been held at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with 1.02 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 10 crore concealed in his stomach in the form of capsules, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off about a drug “mule" (someone who carries contraband) smuggling high-value cocaine, an NCB team apprehended Fumo Emanuel Zedequias at the airport at 2 am on Sunday, said an official.

“During his interrogation we found that the man had swallowed 70 cocaine-filled capsules. He requested for medical help, so we rushed him to J J Hospital in Byculla.

The contraband, identified as South American cocaine, was discharged from the body in ten attempts, the last of which took place on Tuesday morning," he said.

“The total weight of the cocaine recovered was 1.029 kg. This is one of the biggest seizures of contraband from the body of a carrier," the official said, adding that further probe was on.

first published:August 10, 2021, 20:30 IST