Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Mumbai Municipal Chief Blames Climate Change for Monsoon Woes

The BMC chief explained why Mumbai is facing the current situation, which is seen almost every monsoon, and said the storm water drainage system is not equipped to handle the amount of rainfall the city gets.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Municipal Chief Blames Climate Change for Monsoon Woes
Vehicles drive along a flooded street after heavy rain showers in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Loading...

Mumbai: Mumbai municipal chief Praveen Pardeshi has blamed climate change and geographic phenomena for heavy rains in a short period of time and subsequent flooding in the city which saw water-logging in several areas in the last few days.

After a delayed arrival of the monsoon this year, the slowest onset in 45 years, the financial capital has received 550 mm of rainfall in two days, the highest over a two-day period in a decade.

"There is one thing — climate change is happening. We never have rainfall in two days equal to a month's lot, which means more intense rainfall, this is geographic phenomena,"Pardeshi said.

The senior IAS officer said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) has been pumping out a massive amount of rainwater something no other city in the world can match.

"Second is higher-run off, despite that the municipal corporation with the help of citizens is trying to ensure that the entire run-off can be pumped out, which is a big thing(and) no other city in the world does it. The amount of water that we pump out artificially is equal to the entire drinking water storage in Powai and Vihar lakes (both sources of water for Mumbai)...," he told a private news channel.

Pardeshi explained why Mumbai is facing the current situation, which is seen almost every monsoon, and said the storm water drainage system is not equipped to handle the amount of rainfall the city gets.

"There are two facts which is in terms of business of our geography — one is that we are an island city and over the course of last 50 years, we have built up most of Mumbai, that is the built-up area is high. So the coefficient of run-off, which in normal cases would be 0.4 to 0.6, if 100 mm rainfall falls, 40 mm would move into the storm water drainage and the rest would go as percolation," the BMC chief mentioned.

"But if you have built up 100 per cent of the area, then all 100 mm has to run-off in storm water drains and our storm water capacity is generally catering to 60 per cent run-off. So there is an additional amount of rain which the storm water drainage cannot take care of, this combined with high tide, means that the water cannot be discharged in sea and thats what leads to water-logging," he said.

"Over the last many years, Mumbai has been trying to build man-made infrastructure to ensure that water-logging is kept out of many spots and this consists of many pumps and enhanced storm water drainage capacity," Pardeshi said.

He said the BMC has been prompt in monitoring and pumping out rainwater from flood-prone spots like Hindmata.

"Despite having 550 mm rainfall in two days, which is entire June month's average, this should have rained in about 20 days, it has rained in two days, despite that our pumps are working in full capacity.... so all the water from Hindmata has been pumped out and that is water-logging free..." the senior bureaucrat said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram