Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai Municipal Corporation Appoints Team of Experts to Probe Malad Wall Collapse

The team, which comprises experts from the IIT Bombay and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), has been asked to submit a report within 15 days, an official said on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Municipal Corporation Appoints Team of Experts to Probe Malad Wall Collapse
A wall collapse in Mumbai's Malad East killed 12 people due to heavy rains. (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a team of experts to investigate the incident of wall collapse at Pimpripada in Malad, in which 26 people were killed.

The team, which comprises experts from the IIT Bombay and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), has been asked to submit a report within 15 days, an official said on Thursday. A senior official of the BMC's hydraulic engineering department will also be part of the team, which will submit its report to the civic chief, he said.

According to the official, a notice has been issued to the contractor, who had constructed the wall. "If it is found that the contractor had used sub-standard material for the construction or someone is found responsible for its faulty design, then action will be taken against them as per the law," he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already ordered an inquiry into the incident, which took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. While the wall collapse claimed 26 lives, 72 people injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at different civic-run hospitals. Three of them are in critical condition, officials said.

Meanwhile, people whose shanties were either washed away or flattened after to the wall collapse, have demanded that they should be rehabilitated. These shanties were built on the forest land and the residents have been living there for the last several years.

Officials of the forest department held a meeting on Wednesday and decided to survey the localities affected by the wall collapse. During the meeting, the department decided to curb encroachments.

Govardhan, whose shanty was not affected in the incident, said, "All of us have been waiting for rehabilitation since the last one year. We have been living here since a long time. We have no other option but to live here."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram