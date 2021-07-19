Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Modified With Tejas Coaches

The Indian Railways has decided to replace the LHB coaches of the Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with high-class Tejas coaches which have better features and interiors. The Western Railway integrated one of the Mumbai-Delhi trains with Tejas coaches as a start. The smart rakes have been integrated into the train which runs from Mumbai Central to Delhi’s Nizamuddin station.

The smart Tejas coaches have automatic doors and unless they close, the train would not leave the station. The control of these doors will be with the loco pilot.

The Tejas coaches have been spread into 3AC, 2AC and 1AC classes and all the rakes have sleeping berths. The coaches are also equipped with state of the art bio-toilets which use very less water. The censors in toilets can detect any foul smell and alert the train staff.

All the coaches will come with a fire alarm and detection system. In case of a fire, the sensors will detect the smoke and the train will automatically stop. The train will also have two LCD screens in each coach for displaying journey related information to passengers.

Moreover, the coaches will have modern CCTV cameras with features like night vision and face recognition. To keep the travellers entertained, the railways will also provide free Wi-Fi service throughout the journey.

Moreover, coaches are also equipped with an emergency talkback system through which passengers can directly talk to the staff in case of a medical or safety emergency.

The modification work of Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train was done by Railway Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. The Indian Railways has planned to modify several train coaches and replace them with smart rakes. The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani is one of the first trains to be modified through this policy.

