Mumbai News LIVE Updates: At 324, Mumbai's AQI In 'Very Poor' Category For Four Days Straight

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Mumbai yesterday saw elaborate security arrangements and traffic curbs and snarls due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, who was in the city to inaugurate key projects, including Metro Rail line 2A and 7.

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 07:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Air quality in the 'Poor' category in Mumbai, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. (ANI Photo)
This year, on certain days, Mumbai's air quality was worse than Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: It has been four days since Mumbai’s AQI has not moved from ‘very poor’ category. On Thursday, the city’s AQI was marginally less than Delhi’s 366.  It was an action-packed day on Thursday in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and inaugurated, laid foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore in different sectors in the city, and even flagged off the key Metro rail line 2A and 7, which is expected to take load off local trains and roads. PM Modi also travelled in a Metro train in the city in the evening after inaugurating Read More

Jan 20, 2023 07:51 IST

HC Permits Use of Cross Maidan in South Mumbai for Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

he Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the use of the Cross Maidan in south Mumbai for the nine-day Kala Ghoda Arts Festival but said no refreshment and commercial stalls would be set up at the public ground.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye heard an application filed by the Kala Ghoda Association seeking permission to hold the festival at Cross Maidan to display art installations and hold performances from February 4 to 12.

During hearing of a public interest litigation, which opposed non-sporting activities in the open space, the HC had in 2017 directed the Mumbai Collector to not allot Cross Maidan to any third party without its permission. This was because the Maidan is a playground as per the development plan of the city.

Jan 20, 2023 07:49 IST

Key Updates of Modi's Mumbai Visit

Inaugurating the two lines of Mumbai Metro on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, that for the first time since Independence, “New India” has big dreams and the courage to realise them. The prime minister visited India’s financial capital to launch Mumbai Metro – 2A and 7 – as well as inaugurated several development projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore. READ MORE

Jan 20, 2023 07:47 IST

Top Quotes of PM Modi's Speech in Mumbai

  • “Amid the global economic slowdown, India continues to invest in infrastructure which shows its commitment towards becoming a developed nation”
  • “Maharashtra’s infrastructure development acquired speed after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed office in June last year”
  • “In a city like Mumbai, development projects cannot be expedited until the local civic body is also on board and ready to fast-track completion of projects”
Jan 20, 2023 07:45 IST

No Dearth of Funds for Mumbai, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said for the first time since Independence, a “New India” has emerged which has big dreams and also the capacity to realise them, and gone are the days when discussions in the country mostly centred around poverty and seeking foreign aid.

He also said Mumbai’s civic body plays a key role in development of the metropolis and while there was no dearth of funds for the city, it is important budgeted money is spent to achieve stated objectives and not wasted due to corrupt practices.

“Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government (a term for BJP in power in state and also at the Centre).” Modi added.

Jan 20, 2023 07:43 IST

5 Covid Cases in Mumbai, Active Tally Touches 40

Mumbai on Thursday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,223, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official told PTI.

This was a rise from the one case detected on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The active caseload in the city is 40, according to officials.

Jan 20, 2023 07:42 IST

Mumbai’s AQI ‘Very Poor’ for 4th Day: Report

Mumbai’s AQI hovered around the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth day in a row, according to the Times of India. 

Mumbai’s AQI is currently at 324, only marginally lesser than the national capital at 336. According to SAFAR forecast, Mumbai’s AQI is likely to remain poor for at least two more days.

According to TOI, this January has the worst AQI in the last five years.

Jan 20, 2023 07:37 IST

PM Modi Rode the Mumbai Metro After Launching 2 New Lines | Watch

Inaugurating the two lines of Mumbai Metro on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded the new train and travelled in it alongside young people, who he interacted with.

In one of the clips, the prime minister is seen using the esclator with Mumbai Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reach the platform and subsequently sit in the newly-launched train.

the new services of the public transport system.

He travelled in the metro train between Gundavali and Mogra stations and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers. These two stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, inaugurated by him.

The inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores came as a big boost to infrastructure, urban travel and healthcare ahead of crucial civic (BMC) polls, where the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will seek to showcase these ventures to take on the political rivals.
PM Modi was on his first visit to Mumbai since Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took office in June-end last year after dislodging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that was led by Uddhav Thackeray. Elaborate security arrangements and traffic restrictions were put in place in the city for PM Modi’s visit.
In other news from the city, only one Covid case was recorded Thursday, which took Mumbai’s overall case tally to 11,55,218, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747. The recovery count increased by eight to reach 11,35,431, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 40, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.
Meanwhile, in a tragic incident 10 people, including two children, were killed after a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra’s coastal Raigad district on Thursday morning. The truck was going towards Mumbai, police said.

The accident took place at 4.45 am near Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

Track our LIVE blog for all Mumbai-related news updates.

