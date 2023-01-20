Mumbai News LIVE Updates: At 324, Mumbai's AQI In 'Very Poor' Category For Four Days Straight

he Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the use of the Cross Maidan in south Mumbai for the nine-day Kala Ghoda Arts Festival but said no refreshment and commercial stalls would be set up at the public ground.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye heard an application filed by the Kala Ghoda Association seeking permission to hold the festival at Cross Maidan to display art installations and hold performances from February 4 to 12.

During hearing of a public interest litigation, which opposed non-sporting activities in the open space, the HC had in 2017 directed the Mumbai Collector to not allot Cross Maidan to any third party without its permission. This was because the Maidan is a playground as per the development plan of the city.