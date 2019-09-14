One Worker Dead, Another Injured at Mumbai Metro Site as Under-construction Emergency Exit Collapses
The accident took place on the line between Powai and Aarey at a construction site. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said that the worker died after a large rock fell on him.
File photo of Mumbai Metro.
A worker died and another was injured on Friday, after a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai's metro line-3 collapsed while they were working near it.
The accident took place on the line between Powai and Aarey at a construction site. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said that the worker died after a large rock fell on him. The second worker has sustained minor injuries.
The emergency exit had collapsed after the workers were splitting rocks with he help of a machine, and a large piece from the tunnel face fell and trapped the two.
Contractors and general consultants of the MMRC are investigating.
A metro spokesperson confirmed that the deceased's family will be compensated.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21