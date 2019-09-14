One Worker Dead, Another Injured at Mumbai Metro Site as Under-construction Emergency Exit Collapses

A worker died and another was injured on Friday, after a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai's metro line-3 collapsed while they were working near it.

The accident took place on the line between Powai and Aarey at a construction site. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said that the worker died after a large rock fell on him. The second worker has sustained minor injuries.

The emergency exit had collapsed after the workers were splitting rocks with he help of a machine, and a large piece from the tunnel face fell and trapped the two.

Contractors and general consultants of the MMRC are investigating.

A metro spokesperson confirmed that the deceased's family will be compensated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.