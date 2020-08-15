Mumbai Pavement Dweller Held for Killing Wife after Argument over Food

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head on a road divider at Bhendi Bazaar junction in south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night under J J Marg bridge where the accused identified as Abdul Rahman Shaikh Ansari allegedly beat up his wife Nusrat alias Simran (25) and smashed her head on a road divider in a fit of rage, an official said.

The couple lived on the pavement and the accused had allegedly argued with his wife for putting less salt in his food, the official said.

The victim was rushed to state-run JJ Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission, he said. A case of murder has been registered against the arrested accused at JJ Marg police station, the official added.