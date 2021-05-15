Mumbai Police Arrest 3 for Raping Teen Girl at Bandra Bandstand

Three people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl at Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai police said on Saturday. The incident took place around 11pm on Tuesday after the victim had arrived at the popular recreational area by the sea with the three accused, who were her friends, on two motorcycles from suburban Govandi, an official said.

“The three took her to the rocks along the coast and raped her taking turns. They then left her home. When she started experiencing pain in her stomach, her sister asked her the reason, after which the victim narrated the ordeal," he said.

“After a complaint was filed at Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi, the three persons were arrested under section 376D of IPC for gang-rape. They have been remanded in police custody till Wednesday. Further probe in the incident is underway," he added.

