News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Arrest Another Person in TRP Rigging Scam

Image for representation

Image for representation

Ashish Abidur Choudhary (50), a resident of Thane, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) which is probing the scam, the police official said.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam, an official said. This is the eleventh arrest in the case.

Ashish Abidur Choudhary (50), a resident of Thane, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) which is probing the scam, the police official said. Choudhary is accused of paying bribes, on behalf of some TV channels, to households where `barometers' recording viewership data were installed to put on those particular channels.

Police have alleged that some channels were paying bribes to boost TRP fraudulently so as to increase advertising revenue.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...