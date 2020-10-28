Mumbai Police Arrest Another Person in TRP Rigging Scam

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam, an official said. This is the eleventh arrest in the case.

Ashish Abidur Choudhary (50), a resident of Thane, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) which is probing the scam, the police official said. Choudhary is accused of paying bribes, on behalf of some TV channels, to households where `barometers' recording viewership data were installed to put on those particular channels.

Police have alleged that some channels were paying bribes to boost TRP fraudulently so as to increase advertising revenue.