Mumbai Police Arrests Two for Cheating Businesspersons by Promising Loans from 'Royal Family'
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Arrests Two for Cheating Businesspersons by Promising Loans from 'Royal Family'

PTI

Last Updated: September 23, 2022, 08:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Top police sources said forces were probing the threat (Representational image: Reuters)

The duo would promise to help them get loans from a royal family in Rajasthan at low rates, and demand money in the name of various fees, an official said

The crime branch of Mumbai police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping people by promising them loans of crores of rupees from a Rajasthan-based `’royal’ family.

The accused approached businesspersons who could not get loans from banks because of earlier non-performing accounts (NPA), said a police official. The duo would promise to help them get loans from a royal family in Rajasthan at low rates, and demand money in the name of various fees, he said.

After receiving the `fees’, the accused would vanish, he said. Another person, their accomplice who pretended to be a member of the so-called royal family or a senior bank official was wanted in the case, the crime branch official said.

first published:September 23, 2022, 08:03 IST
last updated:September 23, 2022, 08:03 IST