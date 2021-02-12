Mumbai Police Crack Large Racket Making Adult Films in The Name of Web Series, 1 Arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch Police have unearthed a large porn-movie making racket in Surat by renting bungalows or farm houses in the name of making web series. A 40-year-old Tanveer Akil Hashmi, a resident of Syedpura in Surat city, has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Mumbai Police raided a place in Mumbai's Mud Island after receiving information about the shooting of a porn movie. They arrested five people and have registered a case against nine. Later, the police got the Surat connection and arrested Hashmi from Surat. He was produced in the court and was later remanded to police custody.

They also recovered a pen drive and laptop and it was suspected that they contained many such movies. The police will also investigate Hashmi’s bank account.

Initially, Hashmi used to make porn films by renting a bungalow in Mumbai, but due to the high rent of the bungalow, he shifted to Surat to make porn films in the name of creating a web series.

Hashmi's brother is also part of the gang and he was said to be a choreographer. The investigations are also underway into Hashmi's rented bungalows in Mumbai, Bardoli and Surat as well as his apartment next to a hotel in Bhatpore area in Surat. Sources said that he has more than 50 people working for him.