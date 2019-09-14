Mumbai Police Debuts in Using Anti-Drone System, 6 Drones Employed to Keep Hawk Eye on Ganpati Immersions
Mumbai police used six drones to keep a hawk eye on the Ganpati immersions, which provided high quality live aerial feed to personnel monitoring the event in the police control room.
A devotee carries an idol of lord Ganesha for immersing it in the sea during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai. (AP)
Mumbai: Mumbai police for the first time used an 'anti-drone system' during the Ganpati immersions on Thursday-Friday, a senior official said.
The system can immobilise drones operating in a particular frequency, leading to the flying object coming down, he explained.
"The anti drone system was used for the first time during Ganpati immersion processions on Thursday and Friday morning. It was deployed at Girgaum Chowpatty and some other places. The aim is to check the flight of unauthorised drones by private individuals," the official said.
The mechanism has been obtained from a Singapore-based firm, he informed.
He said the anti-drone system was tested a few days before the immersions, with police commissioner Sanjay Barve and other senior officials of the metropolis in attendance.
The official added that police used six drones to keep a hawk eye on the Ganpati immersions, which provided high quality live aerial feed to personnel monitoring the event in the police control room.
He further said that the police would be installing 5,000 new CCTV cameras, which would take the total number of such cameras in the city to 11,000 by next year.
The vast CCTV network has been a game-changer in curbing crimes like chain-snatching and pick-pocketing, he claimed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- Ileana D'Cruz Claims She Sleepwalks, Wakes Up with Bruises
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'