Mumbai Police Form SIT to Probe Recent Cases of Fake Vaccination Drive in City

After a series of reports of fake vaccination drives came to light in Mumbai recently, the police on Friday announced that it would form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the various incidents. The SIT will be led by a DCP rank officer. So far, the Mumbai Police have so far registered seven FIRs over the matter.

“So far, our investigation has proven that such fake drives were conducted at nine different locations across Mumbai, including Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, Khar, Parel and Malad. It could be more and hence a specialised team has been formed,” said a senior officer privy to the investigation.

According to the police, there are more accused who are yet to be arrested. Besides administering fake vials believed to be distilled water, they also provided fraudulent certificates bearing the names of private hospitals in Mumbai.

The scam came to light on June 17 when residents of a housing society in Khandivali West lodged a complaint that they were cheated on the pretext of holding a camp for Vaccination. Post-investigation, more complaints, including that from a production company came to light.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Gopal Shetty, who represents the Mumbai North constituency, said that they have received representations from various residents of housing societies that have been duped. He stated that these residents feared police action and hence the Mumbai police should not file cases against members of these housing societies.

